Login
How does it work Send a free fax Pricing FAQ Contact About us
FaxSalad
Refer a friend!

Get free faxes

Try Faxsalad now for free or refer friends to get more free pages! There’s no limit. Refer again and get more free faxes!

Learn more

No Commitment

No contracts, and no monthly plans. Just pay for what you use, and save money with our great rates. It's that simple.

View pricing

Catching the savings
Keep your number

Keep your number

Have an existing 'old school' service or want to leave your current online portal? We can help you keep your existing number by 'porting' it to FaxSalad.

Learn more

Get free faxes

Refer a friend!

Try Faxsalad now for free or refer friends to get more free pages! There’s no limit. Refer again and get more free faxes!

Learn more

No Commitment

Catching the savings

No contracts, and no monthly plans. Just pay for what you use, and save money with our great rates. It's that simple.

View pricing

Keep your number

Keep your number

Have an existing 'old school' service or want to leave your current online portal? We can help you keep your existing number by 'porting' it to FaxSalad.

Learn more

Global coverage

Faxing all over the globe

FaxSalad can provide competitive pricing in over 40 different countries around the globe as well as provide direct inbound fax numbers in over 12 countries.

Learn more

Global coverage

FaxSalad can provide competitive pricing in over 40 different countries around the globe as well as provide direct inbound fax numbers in over 12 countries.

View pricing

Faxing all over the world
Start sending faxes online